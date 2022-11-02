Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash.

Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

Fire, police and ambulances are on scene.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.