Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

Vinal Regional Vocational Technical School in Middletown. (file)
Vinal Regional Vocational Technical School in Middletown. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report.

However, state police said there was no shooting.

Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it.

They determined that there was no credible threat.

The lockdown was lived around 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milford mental health crisis - map
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Temperature trend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Today begins a stretch of dry & bright weather, with near-record warmth!
Channel 3 WFSB and CT Insider to Host Senate Debate
TONIGHT: Channel 3 hosts Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Leora Levy for live Senate Debate