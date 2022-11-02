‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report.
However, state police said there was no shooting.
Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it.
They determined that there was no credible threat.
The lockdown was lived around 9:45 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.