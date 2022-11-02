‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report.

However, state police said there was no shooting.

Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it.

They determined that there was no credible threat.

The lockdown was lived around 9:45 a.m.

