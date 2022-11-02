Ways to get out of debt and build savings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - All throughout November, Channel 3 is looking for ways to save you money.

We spoke with money expert Rachel Cruze about how to get out of debt and build your savings.

Cruze says the first thing to do is to create a budget.

“I know the ‘b’ word makes people kind of cringe, but budget is the permission to spend. It is a way to live your life. You say I have control over my money vs. the money is controlling me,” says Cruze.

Cruze recommends first time budgeters should look at their checking account from the last three months to average what they spent on groceries, cable, and other charges.

Once a budget is in place, Cruze recommends tracking what you spend. She says the app Every Dollar can track and categorize what you purchase.

Cruze also recommends saving little by little to create a safety net.

“This is where the sacrifice comes in. You’re not going out to eat, you’re not going shopping, you are doing nothing, no vacations, nothing,” says Cruze.

She also recommends selling items you don’t need can help you earn a little cash.

Cruze says sticking to this plan can make you mostly debt free in about 18 months to two years.

Cruze has a golden rule to stay on track:

“If I don’t have the money, I’m not going to buy it.”

