WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Saving men’s lives, one mustache at a time

More men have been sporting facial hair in November. It’s part of a growing movement called “Movember,” and it’s a call to action to raise awareness for some important causes.

“It’s a fun way to have a serious conversation and raise money in that way,” said Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director of Movember.

For nearly 20 years, the movement has grown globally across 20 countries.

It’s facial hair fostering conversations about critical men’s health problems.

“On average, men in the U.S. and also globally die 6 years younger than women and there are a lot of preventable reasons that is happening,” Hedstrom said.

Hedstrom said they’re focused on three things: Suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

“If caught early, it’s highly treatable,” he said. “And often men go on to live long happy and healthy lives post-testicular cancer.”

But in many cases, it starts with a conversation to raise awareness and stop the stigma.

“We get men to grow mustaches,” Hedstrom said. “We get men and women to engage in moving in the month of November and ask folks to host events, give us an opportunity to get people together to have a reconnection, but also raise money for men’s health.”

Since 2003, more than 6 million people have joined the movement and raised money to fund more than 1,200 men’s health programs.

“We are one of the leading funders for biomedical research, so research for prostate cancer and focusing on treatment and diagnoses,” Hedstrom said. “In our time, just recently, we were one of the sole funders of a PSMA, which is a prostate cancer test that has not been approved by the FDA and that is actually going to save lives.”

