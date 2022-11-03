$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in CT, but $1.5 billion jackpot remains
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the state, according to the Connecticut Lottery.
The drawing happened Wednesday night.
While a winning ticket was sold in Connecticut, a historic $1.5 billion jackpot remained on the table as of Thursday morning. It’s the third-largest jackpot ever in the U.S.
No one matched all five numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play.
The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 with a Powerball of 23.
