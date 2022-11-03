All eyes on CT’s 5th Congressional District race

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - All eyes are on Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Representative Jahana Hayes is looking to get her third term while challenger George Logan is trying to get a Republican back in the seat.

Both candidates are prioritizing inflation.

It’s become such a hot issue with voters, so both are addressing it as much as they can.

Logan said he’s heard several issues from people, but inflation has made its way to the top.

“Families are having a hard time putting food on the table, or having to make tough decisions in terms of putting more food on the table, or enough food on the table or paying for gas to go to work,” said Logan.

Logan believes big spending packages passed, like the infrastructure bill passed last year, have helped fuel inflation.

He said he’ll be more wary on future spending proposals, and ensuring they’ll be created in a bipartisan manner.

“We need to change the tenor that we see down in Washington, it’s just too polarizing. I wanna go down there and again, work with moderate Democrats, work with Republicans, to work together to solve our common problems, it can be done,” said Logan.

Eyewitness News caught up with Hayes. She was seeing how federal funds have been used in Kent.

Hayes argues she’s already shown she can work across the aisle, helping pass the American Rescue Plan act.

“I’ve sponsored and co-sponsored bipartisan legislation. And in my district, even the communities that are led by Republican mayors, first selectmen, are benefitting from the work I’ve done,” said Hayes.

She said she’ll continue to do that in a third term, and she’s already thinking of new ways to address inflation.

“We’ve already tried to pass legislation to bring down prices for people, Republicans voted against price gouging. But I think it’s also notable that many of these large corporations are seeing record profit. So we have to change the responsibility of corporations, what that looks like,” Hayes said.

Abortion has been a big topic between Hayes and Logan.

Hayes is staying committed to abortion and reproductive rights, saying she would codify Roe v. Wade.

Logan said that should be left up to the states, and that he supported this issue when he was a state senator.

