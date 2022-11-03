Bankrate helps track rising interest rates

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Interest rates continue to rise as the federal reserve presses on with its rate hikes.

What is a person looking to buy a house to do? What about folks with home equity loans or credit card debt?

Channel 3 Eyewitness News reporter Patricia Del Rio continues her series talking to the nation’s top financial experts. Tonight, she has advice from the industry leader in tracking interest rates.

The fed hikes keep on coming and with it rising interest rates. Bankrate.com has become a gold standard in the personal finance industry for tracking rates on mortgages, credit cards, car loans and beyond.

Bankrate’s senior industry analyst Ted Rossman said, “I think that for the foreseeable future the interest rates should remain elevated versus historical, especially recent history.

In the past couple of years, there has been mortgages at two and a half percent, three percent, three and a half percent, but experts now say those days are gone.

“We are going to have to get used to a new normal of sorts where eventually mortgage rates settle out somewhere in the 6 percent range,” said Rossman.

“A lot of people did refinance when rates were very low, but people are always going to need to tap equity in their homes and do home improvement and so forth so now with this higher interest rate environment, what is the best way to do that inexpensively,” said Rossman.

Rossman said, “It’s actually a good tactic if you can try to refinance this into a fixed rate home equity loan. You may be able to ask your lender to pause your HELOC balance where it is now and convert it into a fixed rate. That will help will insulate you from future hikes.”

Ted says that the mantra that it’s better to own than rent, might not always be the case.

“It’s definitely a difficult time to be entering the housing market unfortunately. I know that there is the stereotype that you are throwing money away on rent, but I wouldn’t necessarily view it that way,” said Rossman.

Rossman said, “Renting does give you a lot of flexibility because it’s easier to pick up and move for another opportunity. It’s also financial flexibility because you are not tying as much money up in the down payment, repairs, maintenance, renovations and all these things.”

Ted says whether it comes to mortgages or credit card to find the best rate, improve your credit score.

“The fundamentals are to pay your bills on time and keep your debts low. There are some things you can do short term though to correct any errors like going to AnnualCreditReport.com,” said Rossman. “Another idea is to sign up for free programs like Experian Boost that can give you credit for things that haven’t traditionally counted like streaming services, cell phone plans, and utilities.”

“A single late payment could trip about a hundred points off your credit score. You don’t want to get over extended,” said Rossman.

Ted says there is one silver lining in a rising interest rate environment. Savings accounts are now over three percent.

These are small steps, but steps that Bankrate says will lead you on the road to financial security.

