CONSUMER ALERT: How to save on travel insurance

Kyle McDougald and his family love traveling.

But their most recent trip to Mexico had a few bumps.

They missed a connecting flight in Philadelphia.

“By the time we got there, the flight had already locked and loaded so they had to pay for us to stay in a hotel,” says Kyle McDougald.

Then flying back to Connecticut, their luggage was damaged.

It’s had the family thinking about getting travel insurance for the first time.

“Next time, we think we’ll be insured,” says McDougald.

If you’re like McDougald and thinking about getting travel insurance: here are some things you need to know, according to Carmen Balber with Consumer Watchdog.

“The time when it really makes sense to buy travel insurance is if you are going on a big expensive foreign vacation where you have to prepay for your hotels, your travel, your tours, etc. And there’s a chance you might lose that money,” says Balber. “Putting out an extra 50 bucks to protect your $250 flight to Denver, when at least the airline is going to give you a credit for that amount, doesn’t make as much sense.

Experts say, avoid buying insurance on booking sites.

Often, you’re so focused on booking the trip, you are not paying attention to the fine print.

Booking sites often make a deal with one insurance company and you want to be able to have multiple options.

Don’t assume cheaper means bad coverage.

Policy rates are not regulated across the board so you can sometimes see two plans with the same coverage and one will be twice as expensive.

Buy based on the coverage you need, says Balber.

That’s why it’s more important to know more about the types of travel insurance out there, says Loretta Worters with the Insurance Information Institute.

Trip cancellation is pretty straightforward.

“What it does is reimburses you in certain circumstances that prevent you from taking your trip,” says Worters.

14:55:05 a cruise line or tour operator goes out of business or you have to cancel the trip due to sickness or a death in the family.

But only insure the trip costs that are non-refundable and pre-paid, according to covertrip.com.

You won’t be paid back for the trip costs that are refundable, so insurance for refundable costs would be a waste of money.

Travel waivers tend to be the same, Worters say.

A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences. They’re often used for flights.

“There’s a lot of restrictions and they generally must be purchased at the time they are booked. They usually don’t cover you immediately before departure which is when most people cancel, or after the trip has begun,” says Worters.

You don’t necessarily need to pay for baggage insurance, or personal effects coverage, which covers you just in case your baggage or belongings are stolen, damaged or lost.

That’s because a lot of airlines or trip operators already provide coverage.

“Also, check your homeowners or renters insurance policy because they will usually provide coverage for off premise theft,” says Worters.

Before you pay for emergency medical expenses, which cover costs related to a medical crisis, check with your health insurance company.

If you do buy emergency medical expenses coverage, don’t over-insure. You don’t need to have crazy coverage amounts to be covered, says Worters.

The same goes for accidental death travel insurance, you may already be covered by your life insurance policy.

“You don’t want to duplicate something you’re already paying for,” says Worters.

Last but not least, as always shop around.

For frequent flyer Michele Gregory, her choices in travel insurance have always been worth it.

" I’ve gotten it a couple times and I’ve actually used it,” says Gregory.

But it may not be the right choice for you, so always know what you’re paying for before your savings fly away.

