Crash leads to weapons arrest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Norfolk led to the arrest of a suspect on weapons charges.

State police said David Richard Kulikowski, 39, of Avon crashed into a concrete barrier on Route 44, continued across the opposite side of the road, and hit a utility pole.

David Richard Kulikowski of Avon was arrested after state police found a handgun in his vehicle following a crash in Norfolk. (Connecticut State Police)

Kulikowski was not hurt from the crash.

However, state police said that while they investigated how it happened, they saw a large knife in the vehicle that was within reach of the driver.

Kulikowski also admitted to troopers that he had a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

A search revealed a loaded Glock with a 13 round magazine. The magazine contained 13 rounds of 40 caliber hallow point ammunition, state police said.

Kulikowski said that he did not have a Connecticut pistol permit.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Kulikowski was able to post a $25,000 cash/surety bond and was released with a scheduled court appearance of Nov. 16.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.