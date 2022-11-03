Contests
Enfield police make arrest in August homicide case

John Wayne Narducci
John Wayne Narducci(Enfield Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest in an Enfield homicide investigation.

Authorities said John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield, was arrested on Thursday.

Narducci was arrested in connection to the murder of Christopher Kennedy, 56.

According to police, Kennedy was found dead in a gazebo on the Enfield Town Green on August 10. He had multiple stab wounds.

Narducci was charged with murder and was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Savannah Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy’s daughter, spoke exclusively to Channel 3 about her father’s murder.

