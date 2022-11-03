Killingly leaders failed to meet mental health needs of students, state board of ed. says

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - After a months-long investigation the state board of education agreed with a report that Killingly School District leaders failed to meet the mental health needs of its students.

State board of education officials explained in detail what this means and what’s next.

This report comes after more than 50 people filed a complaint with the state, nervous about what may happen to students at the high school.

Attendance numbers have reduced, test scores have declined, and the threat of suicide is a real concern in the district.

The 32-page report found that board of education members have been neglecting their duty to take care of the students they look after.

“Based on my investigation, an appropriate environment and a safe school setting do not exist at Killingly,” said Mike McKeon, Director of Legal and Governmental Affairs.

McKeon, the state’s investigator, slammed the board for their neglect towards students and refusing to create a mental health center, prompting the state board of education to give the go ahead for a hearing to take place.

“We’re not talking about inability here, we’re not talking about impossibility. We’re not talking about inaudible, we’re talking refusal, we’re talking abdication,” said McKeon.

The killingly Board of Education released their own statement during the meeting through Chairman Norm Ferron saying in-part: “the complaint is patently untrue that the Killingly BOE intentionally refused” to address its students’ mental health needs.”

In the report, McKeon said the need for mental health help was well recognized by school staff and administrators, but the board disagreed.

It’s one reason parents like Christine Rosat Randall have been protesting.

“We know back in November there was a survey where 14-percent or 66 students indicated they made a suicide plan and a year of advocacy and here we are,” said Christine. “My concern is that there’s still no resources in place. Even though we’re moving towards that goal. We still haven’t achieved that goal. The Killingly BOE can resolve this with a vote. Vote in a school based, mental health center. If they don’t want to do that, maybe they should step aside.”

Julia Revellese, a former student of Killingly High, has kept pressing for something to be done.

“I’m very hopeful that this is going to bring a new light to Killingly High School. I have hope for the students and I’m grateful the students now have hope for themselves,” said Julia.

Ferron said he plans on releasing a detailed press release Thursday addressing the ruling.

As for what’s next, there will now be an inquiry, which means a hearing where Killingly BOE members can be questioned and hopefully a solution for the students will be found.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.