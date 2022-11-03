Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown

Contests
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved.

Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Washington Street is closed between Camp Street Ballfall Road but is expected to reopen soon.

Fire, ambulance and paramedics responded to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

