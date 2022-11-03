Man exposed himself to students near Rocky Hill school, officials say

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – An adult male exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill on Thursday, according to school officials.

Superintendent Mark Zito said the indecent exposure happened near the high school tennis courts on Mountain View Drive.

Two secondary school students reported the incident, officials said.

The superintendent said the suspect was parked in a dark colored vehicle.

Rocky Hill police will be increasing patrols near the schools.

“While nobody should ever be subjected to witnessing this type of conduct, we commend our students for reporting this information to school officials and our police partners,” said Zito.

Zito said any suspicious activity should be reported to school officials or school resource officers.

The incident is under investigation by Rocky Hill police. They say an arrest has not been made.

