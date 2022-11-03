Memorial discussed for fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, the police commission discussed a subcommittee to keep the memory of two fallen officers alive and work with the community to build memorials.

“We’ve literally had a hundred ideas come in. People are emailing constantly,” said Mayor Caggiano. “We’re looking at anything. Parks, street names, you name it. I think that’s what’s going to be great about this committee. Taking these great ideas and coming up with a plan on action.”

During Wednesdays police commission meeting, they put together a subcommittee to work with the community to discuss memorials for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The committee consists of people who are engaged in the community, leaning very heavily on former police officers.

The support the Bristol PD has already, nationwide, Chief Gould says is truly remarkable.

“I don’t think there hasn’t been a moment that I haven’t walked out and said wow, it’s a continued wow,” said Chief Gould.

These are just the beginning of talks, there is more to come.

“These will be public meetings that will be held so people can continue to come and give their input and send us ideas,” said Mayor Caggiano. “This will take years, this is not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

Chief Gould says this is the first step towards remembering and never forgetting Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

