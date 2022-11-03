Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said.

Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.

Detectives started investigating a report of the relationship on June 12, police said.

The principal placed Vinick on administrative leave immediately, authorities said. She no longer works at the school.

“Staff reported during a drama club sleepover at the school, they observed Vinick and the student lying together under the same blanket,” East Hartford police said. “Detectives were able to check the video of the Great Hall in the school, and were able to confirm the staff’s allegations.”

Investigators found Vinick called and texted the student. Vinick called the student multiple times over several months.

“There were no reports or evidence of sexual contact between Vinick and the student,” said East Hartford police.

Vinick was charged with risk of injury to a minor and taken into custody. She was released on a $150,000 bond.

CREC Superintendent Timothy J Sullivan Jr. released a statement:

In June, CREC Administration learned of a situation involving a staff member at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School (formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School) and a student. CREC has fully cooperated with authorities from the moment we were made aware of the situation. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave when the investigation began and resigned from CREC before this school year. CREC’s priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

