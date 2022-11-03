Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden went missing Wednesday
Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden went missing Wednesday(Meriden Police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden.

He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help.

Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds.

Austen was last seen wearing an LSW hooded sweatshirt, pants, and black sneakers with a green stripe.

If you have any information, please call the Meriden police department at 203-630-6201.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thomas Mieles, a New Haven firefighter, was killed in a 5-vehicle crash on I-91 on Nov. 2. He...
Off-duty firefighter struck, killed on I-91 during 5-vehicle crash
David Richard Kulikowski of Avon was arrested after state police found a handgun in his vehicle...
Crash leads to weapons arrest in Norfolk
Thursday forecast
Technical Discussion: A dry stretch is underway, that eventually includes near-record warmth!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast