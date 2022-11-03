Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden.

He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help.

Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds.

Austen was last seen wearing an LSW hooded sweatshirt, pants, and black sneakers with a green stripe.

If you have any information, please call the Meriden police department at 203-630-6201.

