Students get close look at aerospace industry

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are around 100 businesses within a 50 mile radius of Hartford that keep the aerospace industry up in the air.

All of those businesses need a steady flow of workers with enthusiasm and specialized education, and an eager group of high school students are looking to learn more about careers in the trade.

“It could open up my mind to something that I never knew about, that I could really love and want to go further and make a career out of it,” said Ross Sutherland, Junior.

The students from different high schools and technical programs met with industry suppliers from local welding, machines, and tech companies.

“I’ve seen a lot of cool manufacturing things as well as engineering businesses,” said Noah Torres, Sophomore EC Goodwin Technical High School.

The crowd of students reflected a change in the stem and trade fields once dominated by men.

“I think it shows people that everyone should have an equal opportunity at something,” said Zoe Monero, Sophomore EC Goodwin Technical High School.

This new crowd of future workers are grateful to see all their options out in one place.

“It makes it easier for me because I don’t have to go looking around,” said Zoe. “I think you have to be more welcoming and stuff because if you’re not, then they’re not going to be interested.”

