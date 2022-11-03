Contests
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave.

Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the scene, according to police.

Arriving officers found the pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries, laying in the roadway in the area of 1797 Berlin Turnpike.

The female pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the female appeared to have been crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called and is investigating this crash.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crash or has any information about this crash, is asked to call Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or email john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

