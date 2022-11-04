Albany Avenue in West Hartford closed due to crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford police are on scene investigating a motor vehicle collision early Friday morning.
Authorities say the collision took place on Albany Avenue near Prospect Avenue.
Albany Ave is closed in both directions from Prospect Avenue through Colony Road. Steele Avenue at Colony Road is closed as well.
Police are asking the public to remain patient as the collision is investigated.
Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes.
