Albany Avenue in West Hartford closed due to crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford police are on scene investigating a motor vehicle collision early Friday morning.

Authorities say the collision took place on Albany Avenue near Prospect Avenue.

Albany Ave is closed in both directions from Prospect Avenue through Colony Road. Steele Avenue at Colony Road is closed as well.

MVA investigation on Albany Ave at Prospect Ave. Albany Ave is shut down in both directions from Colony Rd through Prospect Ave. Steele Rd at Asylum Ave is closed as well. Please be patient while WHPD investigates, and seek alternate routes in the area. pic.twitter.com/gtiDRsz2UR — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) November 4, 2022

Police are asking the public to remain patient as the collision is investigated.

Authorities are asking commuters to seek alternate routes.

