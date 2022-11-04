Contests
Family Friday: A haunted trail, Christmas festival & event for dog lovers

A haunted trail, Christmas festival & event for dog lovers
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Another great fall weekend on tap for Connecticut. From a final send off to Halloween to starting our Christmas shopping, there’s fun events for the whole family.

Legends of Fear Haunted Hayride & Trail

  • *Final weekend*
  • Friday, November 4th – Saturday, November 5th
  • 6:30pm – 10:00pm

New England Christmas Festival

  • Saturday, November 5th
  • Mohegan Sun – Earth Expo & Convention Center
  • 10:00am
  • Tickets: $13
  • Children 14 and under are free

Mulligans & Mutts 5K

  • Saturday, November 5th
  • Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington, CT
  • 10:30am – 12:30pm
  • 100% of the proceeds from all races go directly to the nonprofit, Running for Rescues

