Family Friday: A haunted trail, Christmas festival & event for dog lovers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Another great fall weekend on tap for Connecticut. From a final send off to Halloween to starting our Christmas shopping, there’s fun events for the whole family.
Legends of Fear Haunted Hayride & Trail
- *Final weekend*
- Friday, November 4th – Saturday, November 5th
- 6:30pm – 10:00pm
New England Christmas Festival
- Saturday, November 5th
- Mohegan Sun – Earth Expo & Convention Center
- 10:00am
- Tickets: $13
- Children 14 and under are free
- Saturday, November 5th
- Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington, CT
- 10:30am – 12:30pm
- 100% of the proceeds from all races go directly to the nonprofit, Running for Rescues
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.