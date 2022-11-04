Family Friday: A haunted trail, Christmas festival & event for dog lovers

(WFSB) - Another great fall weekend on tap for Connecticut. From a final send off to Halloween to starting our Christmas shopping, there’s fun events for the whole family.

Legends of Fear Haunted Hayride & Trail

*Final weekend*

Friday, November 4th – Saturday, November 5th

6:30pm – 10:00pm

New England Christmas Festival

Saturday, November 5th

Mohegan Sun – Earth Expo & Convention Center

10:00am

Tickets: $13

Children 14 and under are free

Mulligans & Mutts 5K

Saturday, November 5th

Hawks Landing Country Club, Southington, CT

10:30am – 12:30pm

100% of the proceeds from all races go directly to the nonprofit, Running for Rescues

