Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital.

He is listed in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.