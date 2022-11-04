I-91 south on-ramp to I-84 east in Hartford closed due to crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An on-ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84 in Hartford is closed because of a crash and debris in the roadway.

State police said that a tractor trailer overturned near exit 30 on I-91, which prompted them to close the ramp to I-84 on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

There was no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

