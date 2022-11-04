Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night.

The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m.

Ledyard police arrived on the scene and found that the man was alert but down the 30′ by 3′ well.

Ledyard firefighters said the Sub Base Fire Department was requested for its “confined space rescue team.”

When Ledyard firefighters arrived, they lowered a harness down and had the patient secure himself so they could support him in the water.

Once the Sub Base Fire Department arrived on scene, its crews setup a rigging system. Firefighters said one rescuer was lowered into the well to tie a harness and rope to the man. Once he was lifted out of the well, he was turned over to American Ambulance and driven to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews cleared the scene just after 8:30 p.m.

“Thank you to the Mashantucket Fire Department, Laurel Hill Fire Company and the Ledyard Career staff who came in and provided coverage to the town while the volunteers were tied up at this incident,” the Ledyard Fire Company said.

