Meriden police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police arrested a man for sexually assaulting multiple children.

Meriden police started investigating sexual assault allegations in July.

An arrest warrant was issued for Adam Fountain, 35, authorities said. He was taken into custody by Meriden police’s Crime Suppression Unit and Special Crimes Unit.

Fountain was charged with three counts of sexual assault first-degree, three counts of sexual assault second-degree, four counts of sexual assault third-degree, and one count of sexual assault fourth-degree.

He is held on a $150,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

