Police find firearm and ‘purple’ fentanyl during highway enforcement operation

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Detectives arrested 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez during a suspected narcotics interaction.

The Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a domestic highway enforcement operation in the greater Hartford area on Thursday.

Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle Rodriguez operated in.

Rodriguez was pulled over on Brainard road in Hartford.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found 30 grams of “Purple” Fentanyl, $2,301.00 in cash, a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol with a 15-round high capacity.

Rodrigues arrested for "purple" fentanyl (State police)

Rodriguez was taken into custody and transported to Troop H in Hartford.

He was later processed and charged.

