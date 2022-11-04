Police find firearm and ‘purple’ fentanyl during highway enforcement operation
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Detectives arrested 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez during a suspected narcotics interaction.
The Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a domestic highway enforcement operation in the greater Hartford area on Thursday.
Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle Rodriguez operated in.
Rodriguez was pulled over on Brainard road in Hartford.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found 30 grams of “Purple” Fentanyl, $2,301.00 in cash, a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol with a 15-round high capacity.
Rodriguez was taken into custody and transported to Troop H in Hartford.
He was later processed and charged.
