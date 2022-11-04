Contests
Police find firearm and ‘purple’ fentanyl during highway enforcement operation

Moses Rodriguez arrested for firearm and "purple" fentanyl
Moses Rodriguez arrested for firearm and "purple" fentanyl(State police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Detectives arrested 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez during a suspected narcotics interaction.

The Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a domestic highway enforcement operation in the greater Hartford area on Thursday.

Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle Rodriguez operated in.

Rodriguez was pulled over on Brainard road in Hartford.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found 30 grams of “Purple” Fentanyl, $2,301.00 in cash, a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol with a 15-round high capacity.

Rodrigues arrested for "purple" fentanyl
Rodrigues arrested for "purple" fentanyl(State police)

Rodriguez was taken into custody and transported to Troop H in Hartford.

He was later processed and charged.

