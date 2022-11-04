Something’s Cooking: Mystic Market

(WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just 20 days away.

If you want to cater your big meal, the Something’s Cooking crew has you covered!

This month we are showcasing a few mouthwatering options around the state.

Everyone must live by a code, and from an early age this little cutie had a simple rule: no Brussels sprouts, no exceptions, sorry mom. So how do I explain this moment?

But before I sink my teeth into these roasted sprouts let me show you how I got here.

This man gets the credit or blame. Jim Blair is one of the executive chefs at Mystic Market, an awesome local chain with four Connecticut locations.

“I am gonna make a simple oven roasted Brussels sprouts,” said Blair.

He’s convinced his sprouts will open our minds. He keeps it simple.

Blair mixes in some shallots, adds a healthy dose of extra virgin olive oil, and of course the ingredient that makes everything better.

“These are almost done so I will put the bacon on,” said Blair.

Blair and his team have been preparing their Thanksgiving menu for months.

Mystic Market owner Charles Spathakis met us at his Old Saybrook location.

He admits preparing for this holiday season has been challenging with rising costs, inflation, and a turkey shortage.

‘You have to roll with the punches definitely,” said Spathakis. “The changes that happen as much as it’s been difficult it’s a challenge.”

But the Mystic Market team is in great position to feed hundreds of families this holiday season thanks to a locally sourced bird connect and dozens of incredible menu items crafted by his team of top-notch executive chefs.

“They all collaborate amongst themselves to come up with new ideas,” Spathakis said.

This Thanksgiving menu includes turkey with all the trimmings including mashed potatoes, stuffing, and tons of salads and soups along with Jim’s famous sprouts.

Mystic Market offers a Thanksgiving for two special for $34.95. You get turkey and five sides including stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. You must place your order by November 15.

