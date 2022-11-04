State police working on recruiting more troopers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thirty-six Connecticut State Police troopers were promoted today.

These promotions come as the agency is working to recruit new members and fill open positions.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be part of these men and women that I work with every day,” said Lt. Humberto Henriques.

Today, Lt. Henriques was pinned and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He has been with the Connecticut State Police for fifteen years.

“No day is the same. There’s so many opportunities especially with the state police,” said Lt. Henriques.

There are also many opportunities for interested candidates to apply to become a Connecticut state trooper.

The application process is currently open for the 134th training troop to the State Police Training Academy.

“We’ve had so many people retire that a lot of our leadership has retired. Getting new and fresh troopers into these positions will not only benefit themselves, but also benefit the agency and the growth of the agency,” said Christine Jeltema, CT State Police.

Connecticut no longer has a mandated number of patrol personnel and state police are always looking to hire qualified candidates.

Patrol operations are the priority and the number of personnel assigned to specialized units depends on the needs of the department.

On October 20th, 33 new state troopers graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy.

Today Sergeant Troy Briggs was promoted to sergeant.

He has spent more than 12 years with Connecticut State Police and looks forward to guiding new recruits.

“It’s a family and I do believe that we help a lot of people in the state of Connecticut,” said Sergeant Briggs.

The application process is open until November 28th.

There are a number of qualifications that you need to meet in order to apply.

Minimum age is 21 by June1, 2023; there are no maximum age limits. Must be in good health, be drug free and have sufficient strength, stamina and agility, as required by duties of the position. Possess a high school diploma or GED by the completion of training. Be free from felony and Class A or B misdemeanor convictions. Have a good educational and work record, as well as excellent moral character. Have normal hearing, color vision, and depth perception; binocular vision; distance and near vision (with lenses) must be 20/30 each eye. Obtain a valid Connecticut Motor Vehicle Operator’s License and establish residence in Connecticut before graduating from the Academy. Be in compliance with the Department’s tattoo and body modification policies. (Read the policy by clicking the “Tattoo Policy” tab on our website.) Applicants are encouraged to visit www.beaconnecticuttrooper.com to learn more about careers as a CT State Trooper and to apply.

