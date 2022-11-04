U.S. Senate candidates make final pitch to voters in debate

(WFSB) - With just a few days left before the election, the U.S. Senate candidates have made their final pitches to voters.

Last night, WFSB and CT Insider hosted the only debate between Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Leora Levy.

The stakes are high, as Republicans are hoping to gain control of the Senate.

Blumenthal wants to win a third term, and Levy doesn’t feel he deserves it.

“People don’t think they can live, every day it’s a struggle,” said Christine Leatherwood of Bloomfield.

What could be done to bring costs down?

“First thing I would do is stop the spending. A Republican majority will not fund the 87,000 IRS agents that my opponent voted for in,” said Levy.

“Cut the federal gas tax on energy products on gasoline. And in addition, provide more of the kind of strategic petroleum reserve that is necessary,” said Blumenthal.

Levy graded the economy an F. Blumenthal said it’s ongoing but was hopeful it could be an A under his leadership.

They differ on how to fix the economy and reproductive rights. They were asked if they supported federal protection for same sex marriage and contraception.

“I don’t see that those two issues have anything to do with the Roe v Wade decision, the reversing Roe v Wade it sent it back to the state where it belongs,” Levy said.

“My opponent celebrated the end of Roe v Wade to say unconnected to possible ban on contraception or any other violation of rights to privacy is simply disingenuous,” said Blumenthal.

Reaction to the debate was mixed.

Allan Olivero said: “Levy is the way to go. If she doesn’t do well, vote her out.”

Ted Krajewski said: “Yes, I did watch it. Though I’ve never been a Blumi supporter, IMO he looks “worn out”. We need Term Limits implemented.”

This comment from Myrna Pastrana: “For someone who came to the US seeking political asylum, she is unsympathetic and all out to deny others of the same.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.