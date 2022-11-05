Contests
29-year-old man dies following ATV accident in Waterbury

A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing an ATV on Friday.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing an ATV on Friday.

Police say they received a call around 9:45 pm reporting an ATV accident on East Farms Street.

He was transported to Waterbury hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Based off a preliminary investigation, police say the driver lost control and landed on his head in the roadway.

Police say the 29-year-old man was from Waterbury, but his identity has not been released.

The crash is currently under investigation.

