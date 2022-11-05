Alex Jones to pay more as part of punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation trial

(WFSB) - After already having to pay nearly a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families, Alex Jones will be ordered to pay more as part of the punitive damages phase of his defamation trial.

This could be another steep punishment for Jones.

The judge has the final say on the amount.

Common law punitive damages are typically reserved to attorneys’ fees and costs.

But Connecticut also has the Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA).

That, like the compensatory damages already awarded to the families, doesn’t really have limitations.

It’s been more than three weeks since a jury awarded 15 Sandy Hook victims’ family members and an FBI agent who responded to the school nearly a billion dollars.

Friday, their attorneys, along with Alex Jones’ attorney, met virtually. They took the first steps to determine the price tag of punitive damages in this case.

“We described those in the affidavit,” said Chris Mattei, Plaintiffs’ Attorney.

In court documents, the families’ attorneys detail agreements with each plaintiff, saying their legal costs would cost a third of the compensatory damages awarded.

That equals nearly $322 million.

“I’ve lived in six different places and it’s been five moves,” said Erica Lafferty, Dawn Hochsprung’s Daughter.

“Why?”

“Mostly so people don’t know where I am,” Lafferty said.

In a bench brief, the families’ attorneys say this is reasonable, citing extraordinary harm on Jones’ part, writing:

“They chose to claim the plaintiffs are liars and fraudsters knowing full well the plaintiffs’ vulnerable states and the magnitude of their platform. It would be deeply unfair to the plaintiffs to award attorneys fees less than their one-third obligation provided for in the fee agreement…”

The families’ attorneys also suggest each of their clients get paid fifteenth of other legal costs, including the cost for bringing in expert witnesses.

That totals out to nearly $1.5 million.

Jones’ Attorney, Norm Pattis, had no issues with all of this.

“I don’t have objections as to the cost and I am satisfied on behalf of mister, mister Jones that the retainer agreement complies with both the law as to a writing and so forth,” Pattis said.

The judge has the final say on the exact amount.

The lawyers come together again on Monday to discuss damages under CUTPA.

The hearing starts at 11:30 a.m. and after that the judge will make her decision.

