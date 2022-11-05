Candidates make final campaign push days before Election Day

(WFSB) - November’s election is just four days away.

All over the state, candidates are making their final campaign stops.

Many Democrats rallied at Eastern Connecticut State University on Friday.

The pitch they made is to get young people out to vote on Election Day.

Many students live in other states or towns, and they don’t always register to vote.

There is still time. Students can go to their town halls on Election Day and vote.

There’s a lot at stake in this election and every vote matters.

Whether its reproductive freedom or climate change, these are issues that matter to young voters and they do have a voice.

“If young people don’t show up to vote next Tuesday all of that is on the table we can’t afford to go backwards,” said State Senator Mae Flexer (D-Willimantic).

Governor Lamont joined other Democratic leaders.

“I know are things are under threat, things are under threat in this country right, and I can’t do it without each and everyone of you,” said Lamont.

Polls show Lamont is ahead of Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski and in these final hours Lamont is reaching out to these young voters.

Matt Coutinho is a freshman at Eastern.

“I am already registered, I registered back in August for the primaries,” said Matt.

“Do you find a lot of students have already registered?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I think it all depends on how politically active you are, but if you are more politically active, I feel most kids have already registered,” Matt said.

Young people are registering in high numbers. The secretary of the state’s office said so far more than 136,000 young people between the ages of 18-22 have already registered to vote.

Republicans were on the shoreline Friday.

“I thought Roe v Wade was settled law. I thought gay rights and gay marriage was here forever. I thought we were finally going to get rid of those assault weapons once and for all, it’s all coming back in the other direction,” said Lamont.

“Most people don’t feel like Connecticut is where it needs to be, if we are going to change Connecticut, we need to change governors,” Stefanowski said.

He and Laura Devlin, the Republican candidate for Lt. governor, were in East Lyme speaking to voters at Flanders Fish Market and Restaurant.

“We have been to every corner of the state, and every place in between and regardless of political party or demographic people are saying the same thing, it’s time for a change,” said Devlin.

For voters, these are some of the issues most important to them.

“Women’s rights to their body, to choose what they want done to their own body and the police force needs to have more recognition,” said Gary Adams of Glastonbury.

“Taxes, because I am a homeowner here. So it’s important to me. It’s like checking the tax increases every year. Schools that’s one of the reasons we moved to East Lyme because they have a really good school system, we need to maintain that,” said Sandor Virag of East Lyme.

Republicans will be having a big rally Saturday in Wallingford. The guest speaker is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. That event will be at United Concrete and starts at 10.

Candidates make final pitches to voters

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.