Grocery stores offer Thanksgiving discounts and promotions during record inflation

Savings on your Thanksgiving meals
By Matt McFarland
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Record inflation and rising food prices might be gobbling up the Thanksgiving budget for many.

Plenty of grocery stores are trying to help you out by saving you money this upcoming holiday.

It’s not just discounts and lower prices. Some spots are even offering up free turkeys too.

“Prices everywhere are just crazy high, everything,” said Doug Turner of East Haven. “For a parent of two, well three, but two that live with me, shopping is outrageous.”

If you’re shopping around this Thanksgiving, there are deals out there.

Walmart is selling turkeys and trimmings at last year’s prices.

“I think it’s a good idea, come here, feed our families,” said Sean McIntosh of Seymour.

“Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items,” said Walmart.

While their frozen turkeys online are sold out right now, you might want to keep checking since this deal runs through Christmas.

Aldi is also rolling back the clock with prices from 2019, and discounts of up to 30% on certain dinner items.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering up a free butterball turkey, fresh or frozen to members who spend $150 or more on a shopping trip.

You need to do it by next Thursday, then you’ll get your free coupon for a free bird while supplies last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” said BJ’s.

Shop Rite’s annual turkey giveaway is back too.

Loyalty club members who spend $400 between October 16 and Thanksgiving, can pick up a turkey or other options like a roasting chicken, frozen lasagna or a smoked ham.

“Everything is high right now and I feel sorry for the shoppers preparing dinner this year, and I’m quite sure they’re looking for deals and I hope they can find some deals this year,” said Mary Graham of West Haven.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

