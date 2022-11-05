Gun rights group suing state over CT’s assault weapons ban

(WFSB) - The national gun rights group suing the state to get rid of Connecticut’s assault weapons is now asking a judge to repeal the law immediately.

The National Association for Guns Rights filed a federal lawsuit in September, seeking to get rid of a ban on assault weapons in the state.

Earlier Friday, they filed what’s called a preliminary injunction, asking the judge to immediately stop the state from enforcing the assault weapons ban while the case is ongoing.

After the shooting at Sandy Hook, state lawmakers passed some of the toughest laws in the country, which includes a ban on assault weapons.

The Supreme Court recently struck down New York’s law on concealed weapons and could take up other gun laws, ruling in favor of second amendment rights.

Governor Ned Lamont said this ruling opened the door for gun activists.

The National Association for Gun Rights is suing seven states, including Connecticut.

Attorney General William Tong calls the group “radical outside extremists” and said he won’t allow them to attack Connecticut laws.

“That is not going to happen. We are going to fight tooth and nail. We’re going to throw everything we have at them to keep Connecticut families safe and to preserve our very strong gun laws here in Connecticut, that has resulted over time, in some of the lowest rates of gun violence in this country,” said Tong.

“I really believe that our gun safety laws going back many years, our post Sandy Hook laws have made Connecticut a lot safer,” said Lamont.

This request for an immediate repeal still must go through the courts. A hearing date has not been set.

The National Association for Guns Rights gave Eyewitness News a statement on the lawsuit:

We are no longer under the cost/benefit-analysis standard for evaluating unconstitutional gun control. Today, the burden of proof is on the government to explain exactly how their gun ban is consistent with the plain text and historical context of the Second Amendment - which they cannot do. The day of reckoning for the State of Connecticut has come, and it's time for them to answer to the Second Amendment for trampling the gun rights of their law-abiding citizens. Our motion for preliminary injunction is simply saying that when rights are at stake, we cannot waste another day in allowing unconstitutional gun control to stand.

CT assault weapon ban in question

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.