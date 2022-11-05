Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October.

Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation.

“Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the victim to provide information on our investigative process, and also advised her of victim’s services,” says Hartford Police Chief Thody in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
Norfolk Oil Spill
Homes evacuated after massive gasoline spill on Route 44 in Norfolk
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Weather
Technical Discussion: Record Warmth Possible This Weekend.. It Will Be Cooler & Seasonal Again Mid-Week!