Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October.

Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation.

“Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the victim to provide information on our investigative process, and also advised her of victim’s services,” says Hartford Police Chief Thody in a statement.

