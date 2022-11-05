Contests
Homes evacuated after massive gasoline spill on Route 44 in Norfolk

Norfolk Oil Spill
Norfolk Oil Spill(Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 44 is closed, and homes have been evacuated after a gasoline tanker rolled over Saturday morning.

Fire officials say six nearby residents have been evacuated to Botelle Elementary School after 8,200 gallons of gasoline spilled onto the roadway.

Additional evacuations are being made on Maple Avenue after gasoline leaked into the storm drain.

Loon Meadow to Maple Avenue, and all of Laurel Way are closed due to the spill.

Fire officials say detours are in place at George’s Garage/Loon Meadow to Ashpohtag, to Route 272.

Officials expect the roads to be closed for the next 48 to 72 hours.

