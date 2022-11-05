POLICE: Person hit by van and dragged

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is recovering and another being questioned after a pedestrian was hit and then dragged for hundreds of feet before the driver stopped.

Ansonia Police Department say the incident occurred around 6:15 this evening.

Lt. Pat Lynch said it was an older man who was hit and dragged by the driver of a white van for about 3 blocks.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident ran across the intersection, waving, and flagged down the driver of the van to get him to stop.

Pedestrian vs car accidents have been all to common recently.

This is one reason why Lt. Lynch says, especially as it is getting darker earlier, this is a prime example that both pedestrians and drivers need to be more cautious.

“If you are driving at night and it’s dusk, you have to be ever vigilant to what’s going on around you. If you’re going to be walking you need to wear something bright colored, a reflective vest or at least bright colored clothes that vehicles can see,” said Lt. Lynch.

Police say the man who was hit is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

