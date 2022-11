GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A new Trader Joe’s is coming to Glastonbury.

According to Trader Joe’s website, the store is coming to 400 Hebron Ave in 2023.

A special permit with a design review was approved for Trader Joe’s back in July.

The permit would allow the construction of a delivery area, and extra parking.

