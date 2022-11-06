29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden.

According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning.

Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left and right lanes of the road.

The driver of the Hyundai, 29-year-old Breanna Rivera, got out of the car and was struck by a third vehicle driving in the left lane.

Rivera was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and two passengers of the Ford were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact state police.

