Hundreds dive for polar plunge to raise money for food bank

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds took a dive into a local lake to raise money for a food bank.

It was the 13th year of the turkey plunge into lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton.

The event was held to raise money for the town food bank.

East Hampton High School students were a major part of this event.

“The kids learn the skills of organizing an event and the kids that plunged and didn’t organize learned the value of asking people for help, and because of that we can help fight food insecurity in town,” said Kristen Keska, Teacher, East Hampton HS.

Alexis and Tom Crean started participating in the turkey plunge in 2009.

Their kids have now joined wanting to help others.

“My kids came home with a story about people starving in the world and I said, ‘there are people starving in East Hampton.’ So they decided to do something about it and it was their crazy idea,” said Tom.

That crazy idea has grown into more than 150 people plunging into the lake on Saturday.

Awards went to kids who raised the most money.

Joanne, 81 years old, and Grayson, 3 years old, received awards for the oldest and youngest plungers.

The Creans believe the $42,000 raised breaks the turkey plunge record, a huge help to the food bank.

“I think people don’t realize that it’s possible that the neighbor to left of them or the right of them can’t make the bills, can’t put food on the table,” said Alexis. “So as a neighbor I feel this is a great way to make a difference in people’s lives.”

