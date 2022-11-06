Norwich woman in critical condition after shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 5:30 this morning, the Norwich Police Department received a 911 call regarding an argument outside of the condominium complex of 527 W. Thames Street.

The call stated there was a singular gunshot and a female on the ground.

Officers responded and found a female victim lying face down at the end of the complex, according to police.

The 30 year old female was transported to Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head.

She is in critical condition.

Police say this is not believed to be a random incident and there is no public safety concern at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3154, by email scallender@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4.

