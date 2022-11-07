Contests
3 in CT win $50,000 Powerball prizes, but $1.9 billion jackpot remains

The numbers from Nov. 5's Powerball drawing.
The numbers from Nov. 5's Powerball drawing.(ctlottery.org)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Of the 139,588 winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing, three of them won $50,000 prizes.

No one, however, took home the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot.

The numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3.

The three $50,000 winners matched four white balls and the Powerball.

Here’s the breakdown on the state’s winners from the Connecticut Lottery:

A breakdown of the winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Nov. 5 drawing.
A breakdown of the winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Nov. 5 drawing.(ctlottery.org)

The odds of winning the current jackpot as of Monday morning were 1 in 292,201,338.

The next drawing is Monday night at about 10:59 p.m.

