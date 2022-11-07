Candidates make final campaign push before Election Day

(WFSB) - Election Day is less than 24 hours away and today, just about every candidate is doing some last-minute campaigning.

The governor’s race will be decided Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont spent much of the day in Fairfield County, wrapping up the day in Waterbury.

There were rallies all over the state this past weekend and the candidates want to keep some of that momentum going.

The governor’s race is an important one.

Voters will decide whether Lamont deserves another four years or if it is time for a change and choose Republican Bob Stefanowski.

Frankie’s in Waterbury is the place for a hot dog. Lamont is hoping it’s the place for him.

He was greeting voters late Monday afternoon.

If there are those who haven’t made up their minds yet, Lamont is hoping they will vote for him.

“Jahana Hayes and our legislative delegation don’t take it for granted, I can tell you as a governor what it’s like to have a partner in Washington DC and Jahana Hayes importance of transportation, we have two-way rail in and out of Waterbury,” said Lamont.

Lamont said he has been focused on helping the state recover from the pandemic, cutting taxes, strengthening a women’s right to choose and is committed to cracking down on illegal guns.

Stefanowski ran against Lamont four years ago. He lost by about 40,000 votes.

Polls show Lamont ahead of Stefanowski but things can change on Election Day.

Lamont said he’s running on his record, getting the state through the pandemic, passing $650 million in tax cuts, and a record surplus.

Stefanowski sees a different state.

“Sexual assaults up 23-percent, 97-percent of the state troopers gave Governor Lamont a vote of no confidence, 97-percent,” said Stefanowski.

Stefanowski is focused on crime, which spiked during the pandemic, but recent data shows violent crime and property crimes are down from last year.

He says the police reform bill which passed this year, limiting qualified immunity for officers has caused a significant shortfall of law enforcement, but there’s also a nationwide shortage.

On reproductive rights, Stefanowski supports parental notification for minors but will respect Connecticut’s laws.

“We are pro-choice, and we will not be making changes to the law in state of Connecticut,” said Laura Devlin, who is running for Lt. Governor alongside Stefanowski.

The abortion issue is critical in congress because Republicans could push for a nationwide ban if they win the Senate.

“The issue of reproductive rights are central to this election. There is only one team here who will fight to preserve and restore women’s freedoms to make health care decisions,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

