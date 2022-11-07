Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MFRE responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building.
MFRE responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building.(Manchester Fire Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building.

An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department.

Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and refused transportation.

The Fire Department says the building suffered structural damage as a result of the incident.

The town of Manchester building department has deemed the building unsafe.

The incident remains under investigation by Manchester Police department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police presence outside of Olympia Diner
State Police respond to shooting on Berlin Turnpike
FORECAST: More Clouds Today But Highs Still Stick Around In The 70s! Cooler/ Seasonal Weather...
Technical Discussion: One more unseasonably warm day to go!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Hundreds dive in for polar plunge
Hundreds dive for polar plunge to raise money for food bank