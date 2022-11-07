Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building.

An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department.

Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and refused transportation.

The Fire Department says the building suffered structural damage as a result of the incident.

The town of Manchester building department has deemed the building unsafe.

The incident remains under investigation by Manchester Police department.

