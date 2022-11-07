Contests
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson.

State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments responded and saw approximately half an acre of woods on fire. They also observed that a vacant building on the property had been destroyed by fire.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

State police launched the investigation into how it started.

They determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Connecticut arson tip award hotline at 1-800-84-ARSON (800-842-7766).

