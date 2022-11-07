Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut

election voting generic
election voting generic(WILX)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday.

Statewide

Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?

Bristol

Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?

Cheshire

Should Cheshire authorize $166 Million for two new elementary schools?

Enfield

Should Enfield authorize $15.1 Million for addition to Public Safety Complex?

Ledyard

Should Ledyard allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?

Litchfield

Should Litchfield allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?

Manchester

Should Manchester authorize $39 Million to build a new main branch of the Public Library?

Norwich

Should Norwich authorize $385 Million for: (4) New Elementary Schools, a new Middle School (or renovation to existing school), and renovation for Central Office space?

Southington

Should Southington authorize $16.95 Million for the Southington H.S. athletic fields project?

Waterbury

Should Waterbury allow the sale of recreational marijuana in the City?

Should Waterbury allow the production of recreational marijuana in the City?

Wethersfield

Should Wethersfield authorize $278 Million for various school improvements?

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vote generic
Everything you need to know before heading to the polls
Stefanowski calls out Governor Lamont on debate response
Stefanowski calls out Governor Lamont on debate response
Candidates make final pitches to voters
Candidates make final campaign push days before Election Day
Candidates make final campaign push
VIDEO: Candidates make final campaign push