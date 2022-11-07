Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut
(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday.
Statewide
Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?
Bristol
Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?
Cheshire
Should Cheshire authorize $166 Million for two new elementary schools?
Enfield
Should Enfield authorize $15.1 Million for addition to Public Safety Complex?
Ledyard
Should Ledyard allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?
Litchfield
Should Litchfield allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?
Manchester
Should Manchester authorize $39 Million to build a new main branch of the Public Library?
Norwich
Should Norwich authorize $385 Million for: (4) New Elementary Schools, a new Middle School (or renovation to existing school), and renovation for Central Office space?
Southington
Should Southington authorize $16.95 Million for the Southington H.S. athletic fields project?
Waterbury
Should Waterbury allow the sale of recreational marijuana in the City?
Should Waterbury allow the production of recreational marijuana in the City?
Wethersfield
Should Wethersfield authorize $278 Million for various school improvements?
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.