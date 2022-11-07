Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday.

Statewide

Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?

Bristol

Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?

Cheshire

Should Cheshire authorize $166 Million for two new elementary schools?

Enfield

Should Enfield authorize $15.1 Million for addition to Public Safety Complex?

Ledyard

Should Ledyard allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?

Litchfield

Should Litchfield allow the sale of recreational marijuana in town?

Manchester

Should Manchester authorize $39 Million to build a new main branch of the Public Library?

Norwich

Should Norwich authorize $385 Million for: (4) New Elementary Schools, a new Middle School (or renovation to existing school), and renovation for Central Office space?

Southington

Should Southington authorize $16.95 Million for the Southington H.S. athletic fields project?

Waterbury

Should Waterbury allow the sale of recreational marijuana in the City?

Should Waterbury allow the production of recreational marijuana in the City?

Wethersfield

Should Wethersfield authorize $278 Million for various school improvements?

