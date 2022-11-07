Everything you need to know before heading to the polls

(WFSB) - Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8.

Polls in Connecticut open at 6 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.

Here’s what registered and unregistered voters should know before they head out to cast their ballots.

Find your polling location

The Office of the Secretary of the State has a website here where voters can verify that they are registered by entering their town, last and first names, and date of birth.

Once that information is entered, the site will display a voter’s party affiliation and polling location address.

Registration

Election Day Registration is available, but not recommended. It’s not available at a polling place. Voters must find where a specific town is holding its Election Day Registration. At the location, registration is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone in line to register at 8 p.m. when polls close can remain in line, complete the registration, and vote.

To see if a voter meets the eligibility requirements for day-of voter registration, head here.

Find your town clerk, registrar of voters, and elected officials

The secretary of the state’s website also provides links here for how voters can find their town clerks, registrar of voters, legislators, and members of Congress.

Voter ID

A driver’s license or photo ID is not required to vote in Connecticut. If a voter doesn’t have a photo ID, the person can sign an affidavit. There are other options available to verify identity.

More information on the state’s voter identification procedures can be found here.

Ballots

Ballots are different for each town. To get a look at the ballots in a specific town, head here.

