Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday.

Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m.

They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Angel King, 32, of Hartford.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said this vehicle was involved in a Waterbury hit-and-run over the weekend.
Waterbury police search for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
A suspect in this stolen vehicle exposed himself to secondary school students near Rocky Hill...
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler, more seasonable weather arrives for Election Day