Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday.

Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m.

They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Angel King, 32, of Hartford.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford police.

