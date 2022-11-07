Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford.

Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m.

Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his condition. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital.

They also said a suspect remained at large.

No other details were released.

