Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

East Hartford police (file).
East Hartford police (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford.

Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m.

Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his condition. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital.

They also said a suspect remained at large.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

O’Reilly Auto Parts shooting
Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested
The suspect was wanted in connection with an early morning shooting last Friday in West Hartford.
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
University of St. Joseph shooting suspect arrested - WFSB
VIDEO: Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
O’Reilly Auto Parts shooting
VIDEO: Newington auto parts store shooting suspect arrested