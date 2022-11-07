Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford.
The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320.
The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing.
The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and 31.
Meanwhile, three $50,000 Connecticut winners were picked out of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot remained up for grabs ahead of Monday’s drawing.
