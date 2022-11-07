Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night.

The incident began on Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting on the University of St. Joseph’s campus, then a rollover crash that happened nearby.

Barnes was said to have been connected to both incidents. Investigators said that he fled to Massachusetts, which led to a shutdown of the Mass Pike and a manhunt.

West Hartford police said Barnes was taken into custody Sunday around 11:30 p.m. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Barnes was considered armed and dangerous and evaded police capture for two days.

His car was found ditched along the Pike in western Massachusetts Friday morning, more than 40 miles away from West Hartford.

Police have not revealed where they took Barnes into custody.

Friday, officers urged both western Massachusetts residents and University of St. Joseph students to be cautious and stay indoors.

Barnes faces several charges including assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, criminal mischief and assault with a motor vehicle.

Channel 3 is expecting more information to be released by police on Monday.

The suspect was wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Friday in West Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.